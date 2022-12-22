SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Lines are ringing off the hook and business is booming, as many place orders for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day instead of cooking.
Ted Deptula at Crooked Hammock says it's a trend he sees only getting more popular, "A lot of people are in town and traveling from far away and they want a watering hole to go to. They want to meet friends they haven't seen in awhile."
Two Meatballs in Millsboro say dining out on Christmas is a result of the pandemic, "Two years with the pandemic people stayed at home, I didn't want to be out. Now the friends and everything want to hang out together."
The popularity of dining out for the holidays can be seen at restaurants like Touch of Italy in Lewes where they are no longer accepting catering orders for this weekend due to overwhelming demand.
Salt Air and Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli will be open Christmas Day, having everything from custom cakes to traditional Hanukkah meals and treats.
Warren Rosenfeld says at his restaurant, Christmas is the busiest day of the year, "We get an awful lot of dine in business that day. We have lines all day long. People love the fact that there's somewhere to go on Christmas Day, but we do get an awful lot of large orders also. Whether it's through DoorDash or Uber eats or in person, you can tell that people have people at home that they're entertaining."
Two Meatballs and Crooked Hammock will be open Saturday. One with Christmas themed beers and snow machines and one with candy charcuterie boards upon request.
More places to dine out this weekend and their hours are:
-Crooked Hammock in Lewes, from 11am-10pm
-Mama Maria's Italian Restaurant in Milford, from 10am-9pm Saturday
-Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen in Rehoboth Beach, from 10am-6:00pm Saturday &10am-5pm Sunday
-Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, from 4pm-8pm Saturday & Sunday
-Touch of Italy in Lewes, from 11am-5pm Saturday
-Touch of Italy in Ocean City, from 4pm-9pm Saturday & 2pm-8pm Sunday
-Two Meatballs in Millsboro, from 11am-9pm Saturday