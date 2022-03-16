WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney, Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long and the Department of Health and Social Services on Tuesday announced nearly $17 million in financial support for Delawareans impacted by the COVID-19 emergency, as well as health care professionals at DHSS’ 24/7 facilities.
The new support, which also will expand COVID vaccinations and testing, and provide housing assistance for vulnerable Delawareans, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA was championed in Congress by members of Delaware’s congressional delegation – Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester – and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.
The new round of ARPA-funded projects related to DHSS includes:
- Retention payments ($6.7 million): In response to the shortage of health care workers in Delaware and nationwide, DHSS is providing quarterly retention payments to RNs, LPNs, CNAs and other direct-care staff at its 24/7 facilities.
- Housing assistance ($6 million): To keep hundreds of Delaware families impacted by the crisis in motels and hotels and other temporary housing services, this funding will allow more families to begin the transition from emergency housing to permanent housing.
- COVID testing in child care centers ($1.5 million): In partnership with the Delaware Department of Education, funding will provide for COVID-19 testing at early childhood development and education centers. Quidel, which has provided rapid antigen testing at Delaware’s K-12 schools beginning in 2021, will expand its services to child care centers.
- Housing for vulnerable pregnant women ($1.5 million): The Division of Public Health will support a housing model with wraparound services to serve pregnant women who housing insecure.
- Homebound COVID vaccine hotline ($1.1 million): For older Delawareans and individuals with disabilities who have difficulty accessing COVID-19 vaccine locations, DHSS is expanding its existing program, which delivers vaccines to people who are homebound, in partnership with independent pharmacies, pharmacist contractors, and nursing students and their supervisors. Delawareans can be assessed for an at-home vaccine or booster by calling DHSS’ toll-free hotline at 1-888-491-4988.
- Emergency supplies for families ($194,000): For families enrolled in home visiting programs, contractors through the Division of Public Health will provide emergency supplies, including face masks, hand sanitizer, no-touch thermometers, diapers, infant formula, food and water.