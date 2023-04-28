DOVER, Del.- A new bill would give pets more protection during divorces.
House Bill 95 would require Family Court to consider animals during divorce proceedings. The court would be able to consider each person’s ability to care for the animal, the pet’s attachment to each person, and how much time and effort each person spent tending to the animal’s needs.
“Dividing property can be really challenging for divorcing couples. While we all may be attached to certain items of furniture or artwork, the connection between a person and a family pet is deeply personal,” says Sponsor Rep. Krista Griffith. “HB 95 recognizes that connection and will allow our Family Court judges to look at companion animals differently than other property when deciding on where the pet should live.”
Under HB 95, once a petition for divorce or annulment has been filed, a pet cannot be given away or spayed or neutered without written consent of both parties.
Two other measures in the package, Senate Bill 70 and Senate Bill 71 passed in the Senate on Tuesday and will now go to the House for consideration. All three bills are viewed as ways to help protect domestic violence survivors as well, as studies show many victims will not leave abusive situations out of fear for their pets.
SB 70, sponsored by Sen. Nicole Poore, would add several actions against a person’s companion animal or service animal to the definition of abuse for protection from abuse (PFA) proceedings, including engaging in cruelty, inflicting physical injury, and engaging in a course of alarming or distressing conduct.
Sponsored by Sen. Hansen, SB 71 would require law enforcement agencies, the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, and the Department of Justice to report suspected animal cruelty to the Office of Animal Welfare that is discovered while performing their responsibilities in child welfare cases.
All bills need approval from the other side of the legislature before becoming possibly law.