More Businesses Coming To Long Neck

LONG NECK, Del.- Long Neck has seen a lot of growth in recent years.
Some neighbors however, are not so happy with the growth.
More businesses have been looking at Long Neck as a potential area for growth. One of them is Surf Bagel. Vice President Matt Patton says the amount of people moving to the area made it a good place to expand.
"It's a great area, and we're just stoked to be a part of it and to serve the community," he said.
But other neighbors like Debra Lamon say they miss the times when things were a bit quieter.
"We'll go somewhere," she told WRDE, "And I'll say 'Hon, look, they chopped all those trees down!' or cornfields are coming down. Why are they doing this? That's what we loved about Long Neck!"
Lamon also said there have been more and more cars on the road, and that has made getting around challenging.
There is some roadwork currently being done on Route 24. That project will focus on intersection improvements and helping with capacity. It is expected to be finished in June.