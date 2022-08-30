DOVER, Del.-- Delaware Senate leaders are once again calling for Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign.
Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman saying they first asked her to step down after she was indicted. McGuiness was found guilty of three misdemeanor charges involving misconduct. She has repeatedly proclaimed her innocence and pointed out she has not been "convicted" yet despite the guilty verdict.
"Now that she has been tried and convicted of multiple crimes and her request for a new trial has been denied, Kathy McGuiness owes it to the people of Delaware to do what is right and step down before she is forced out of the elected office that the Attorney General, a jury and a Superior Court judge all agree she used to violate the public’s trust," the statement reads in part.
The Senate tried to initiate hearings that would have called for Gov. Carney to remove McGuiness, but House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf refused to follow suit, calling it "political theater." The governor had said he would not remove McGuiness until her court proceedings were done, citing due process.
Hours later, leadership in the state house made similar comments. "When these criminal allegations, now proven in a court of law, were brought forth, we joined those who called for her to step down. Today, we reiterate our call for her resignation," House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and House Majority Whip Larry Mitchell said in a joint statement.
“If she refuses to do so, the Governor is required to remove her from office at the time of sentencing in accordance with the Delaware Constitution.
McGuiness faces a primary challenger, Lydia York, on September 13th. She says she is going to appeal a judge's ruling that denied a new trial.