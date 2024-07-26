SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -A new round of changes for DART are being considered for later this year. One would end a bus running earlier in the day. Currently bus route 215, which connects inland Sussex County areas to Rehoboth Beach, ends after 10 p.m. The proposed change would stop the run at 9:30 p.m. The Delaware Transit Corporation is citing a lower number of riders during the later hours, as the reason for the earlier time. That is the same reason for ending route 212. The line connects Georgetown to other areas in central and western Sussex County.
In May, six changes to other routes went into effect. Public hearings on this round are scheduled in each of the state's three counites, including August 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Public Library. If approved, the changes would go into effect in Nov.