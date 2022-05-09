DELAWARE- Filling your tank while emptying your bank. Gas prices this March broke a 14-year record. Now, the country is watching as prices creep up again. In Delaware gas prices are at an all-time high. State-wide, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas is $4.47.
"That's up 16-cents in the past week, 40-cents in the past month, and $1.52 more than we were this time last year," said Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic.
More drivers are choosing to close the cap on their gas tank, and are opening up to the idea of cars you can plug in.
Dealerships like I.G. Burton are seeing this trend as well. Not only are shoppers making the change, but manufacturers.
"Manufacturers have committed to be in the EV business. We are investing a lot of technology, the manufacturers have invested a lot of technology. In fact we are going to have a big charging hub here," said M.J. Lofland with the I.G. Burton dealership.
While SUVs and big trucks are traditionally known as gas guzzlers, Lofland says that's not necessarily the case anymore. More and more cars are becoming more fuel-efficient.
As for when we could see some relief in gas prices, AAA says, there's no guess yet as to when prices could start to go back down.