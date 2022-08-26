More Heat Sweeps Delmarva

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.-Delmarva reached its 44th day this year of ninety-degree temperatures.
The greens at Cripple Creek Golf and Country Club look freshly watered, but it was all done by hand.
Glen MacDonald said it is a huge task to keep the greens watered.
"The drought is a challenge. We have a great staff that makes it easier," Glen MacDonald said.
Without water, golf courses struggle to stay green.
"It is brown. We lose grass. The place would become bankrupt. Nobody would want to play golf here," MacDonald said.
Drought is not bad for everyone. For some landscapers, dry weather helps them to lay their materials like stone walls and paths.
James Conley works at Trenton Block & Hardscape Supply. He said business has been good.
"We have been busy. These last couple of we've been busier than we have this last month, and I'm thinking it is probably because of the drought," James Conley said.
Dillion Baker of the Bethany Beach Fire Department said house fires are up, and current weather conditions make them burn faster.
He said it is key to look for fire hazards like candles or cooktops left on before you head out.
"If you can prevent it and do a quick walk around before you leave for the beach. Be cautious and know it can happen," Dillion Baker said.
Whatever the weather, those on Delmarva said they will adapt.
"Technology has come a long way. [It] makes it easier. W can turn sprinklers on from our phone now," MacDonald said.