More Military Ordnances Wash Up On Assateague Island

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Del.-The number of military ordnances washed up on Assateague Island has risen to 11 after three more discoveries over the weekend.
The ordnances are leftover relics from World War II. A section of the island was used as a test range for bombs and rockets.
Mitch Hertzler and his family discovered a ordnance during their family vacation. His son was the first to find the strange object.
"My kids are always searching for treasures--we never dreamed it would be something from World War II-but you never know what you'll find in the waters," Hertzler said.
The Ocean City Bomb Squad and the Dover Air Force Base have teamed up to find the best course of action to ensure the safety of visitors going forward.
"Don't remain in the area with it. Go get a local authority and notify them about it," Staff Sgt. Matthew Sanders said.
After a meeting with park management this morning, the area has been closed through Wednesday. After that, the bomb disposal team will reassess and open if safe.
Eventually, they hope to have a contractors come in and find a course of action to remove them from the area.