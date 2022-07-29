DELAWARE- The Water Resources Development Act recently passed. This legislation would authorize programs of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers to protect and restore federal lands, such as those in the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
It would also make Delaware a priority area for the corps' implementation of shoreline and riverbank protection and restoration projects. Senator Tom Carper says this isn't just good for the beaches, but for the people who live and work near them.
"To meet our needs and frankly to make sure people want to still come here and live here. I think what we are doing here today is important....Not only to address climate change and challenges we face with the planet, but to produce jobs and economic opportunity. That is a win-win and that's what we're shooting for," said Senator Tom Carper.
The legislation now heads to conference between the Senate and the U.S House of Representatives.