More oysters added to Rehoboth Bay in replenishment effort

INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- More oysters have been added to the Rehoboth Bay.
The Center for the Inland Bays released six bushels of oysters onto an artificial reef to help the oyster population.
Executive director Christophe Tulou says its a project that has been going on for a long time.
"We're restoring the sick patients, right? And so by putting the oysters out there, it's like a kidney transplant," he said. "It's putting back the filtering organisms into the water. They can take that cloudy water and actually help to clarify it."
Tulou says the oyster population has been hurt by everything from pollution to disease- which is why this 20 year project of re supplying artificial reefs is so important.
The initial goal of the program was to show that oysters could survive and thrive in the bay. Tulou says the success of the oysters can also help other plant and animal species, such as bay grass and different kinds of crabs.
This was one of the last replenishments of this project. There will be one more this time next year.