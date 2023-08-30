More roadwork on the way as off-season quickly approaches

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- DelDOT is preparing multiple construction projects as the off-season approaches.
The agency says it held off on starting some projects as it waited for the higher summer traffic volumes to go down.
One project that begins September 5 is intersection improvements on outside of Rehoboth Mall. Route one will be go down to two lanes as DelDOT widens the southbound turn lane into the mall. It is expected to take a little less than a month to complete.
According to DelDOT's C.R. McLeod, most of the work will take place overnight and there will be minor delays as construction continues.
Over at Five Points, Robinsonville Road will be closed beginning September 11. The project will realign the lanes with Plantation Road. This is in preparation for the Five Points Roundabout continues to be built down the road.
Drivers will be asked to detour up to Cedar Grove road during that closure, which is scheduled to be in place for two months.
Further down the road in October, Plantation Road will be closed from Sandy Road to the Lowes on Route One for six months. DelDOT says there will be numerous detours in place during that time.