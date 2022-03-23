LEWES, Del.— The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) receives 150 calls a year of seals spotted on Delaware beaches. Last year they received 172 calls and this year they've already received 85 calls.
Executive Director Suzanne Thurman says they're seeing more seals coming ashore during Seal Season, which runs from November to April.
"It's the busiest time of that seal season because we're just starting to see the pups that have just been weaned by their moms, and they come to shore to rest, so it's not unusual to see these seals come to the water," Thurman said.
Thurman advises families who see an injured seal, whale, or marine mammal to contact MERR before taking action.
"The most important thing that we ask of people is to keep a minimal distance of 150 feet from the seal, to keep any dogs on a leash, and to report it to us right away, to report it to us to determine if it's healthy or unhealthy," Thurman said.
MERR recommends families who spot an injured animal to call MERR's hotline at (302) 228-5029.