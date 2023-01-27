More Sidewalks in Fenwick Island Under Discussion with Businesses

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- It's a brisk day in Fenwick Island. You're walking along the sidewalk and suddenly it ends and that's the issue in town, more sidewalks are needed.
Wil Childers walks a lot around Fenwick and feels its much needed, "It's easier for pedestrians Fenwick Island has a lot of foot traffic going through, I think that most people would benefit from it."
The town is ready to build the sidewalks from Dagsboro street to Indian street but there's a big problem. Mayor of Fenwick Island, Natalie Magdeburger said, "Waiting now on the businesses to sign off on appropriate easements, so that we can get access to the property so that we can get these sidewalks in."
The new sidewalk project should cost the town of $600,000 dollars and it will end by the Warren Station Family Restaurant. The owners of Warren Station haven't quite yet signed on to this project. They have to check with their insurance about liability concerns and other businesses have concerns too.
One of those concerns being that contracts for the sidewalks weren't clear. Owner of Southern Exposure in Fenwick, Tim Collins said, "The language was just wasn't there. So consequently, when, if, there's a comment made by the town, that they're waiting to get contracts back from commercial property owners. I think that's part of the issue. I mean, we're waiting for some answers."
For things to get going all businesses have to sign on Tim says it shouldn't be all or nothing, "One of the other two did not sign off. There would be no sidewalks put in front of my building. So I'd never heard that before. That's a concern to me."
But the Mayor of Fenwick said the town is willing to listen and take action, "Some concern about the easement itself in terms of who's paying for what, how does somebody get notified or whose in charge of it? Please come and talk to us engage we want this to happen for businesses and for our residents."
The town hopes to discuss this issue more at the next Town Council meeting.