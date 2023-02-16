More Talks of Possible Plastic Straw Ban in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- If she had a choice between paper or plastic, Cassie Sammons says there is no question, plastic needs to go, "I think they're bad for the environment, there's too much trash as it is. I'm really all for getting rid of them."
The city of Rehoboth Beach is in discussion on whether or not to ban plastic straws. The ban stems from House Bill 130 that didn't pass in the Delaware Senate in October of 2022, that wanted to ban plastic and Styrofoam products
Though the alternative of "paper ware" isn't attractive to some like Jodie Dewar who works at Cooter Browns in Rehoboth Beach she said, "I personally do not like them. I think they feel like toilet paper on your mouth."
Although some people see the environmental benefits of paper straws and products, people who work in restaurants like Brianna Towers thinks paper straws still have a down side, "That's a constant complaint and I feel like straws you know for cocktails at the bar for example, you always need a straw most of them and people don't really like that because they're not going to drink. You're not going to drink a cocktail in two minutes."
But regardless of the side Cassie thinks there is another alternative that would solve this, she said, "Just a cup where you don't need a straw."
The plastic straw ban will be discussed at the next Environmental Committee meeting on Thursday March 16th at City Hall in Rehoboth Beach.