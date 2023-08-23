Motel proposed in former "Two Dips" location

LEWES, Del. - A three-story motel has been proposed in the location where Two Dips Ice Cream used to live on Savannah Road.
After 12 years serving ice cream in Lewes, Two Dips decided to close its doors in 2022. Over one year later, a motel is in the initial stages of gaining approval to develop the spot.
In its initial plans, the motel includes 16-rooms, a coffee house, parking and a pool. Charles Atwell lives just doors down from the proposed development.
"How it's incorporated is going to be really important," Atwell said.
After living 23 years in Lewes, he welcomes the neighbor but hopes the developers use caution as they proceed.
"A lot of it's in the execution. So how it's going to blend in with the community, how big it's going to be, how they handle traffic, and if it fits in well," he said.
A public hearing is schedule for Oct. 18 in front of the Lewes Planning Commission.