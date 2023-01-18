Mother of Laurel Wrestling Icon Dead at 38 Speaks Out

LAUREL, Del.- Community members and family are mourning the loss of wrestling icon, Jay Briscoe, after he died in a car accident Tuesday night.
"He was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Ring of Honor Wrestling owner Tony Khan said on Twitter. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
Jana Pugh, Briscoe's mother, remembers her son for his kindness.
"He took care of people. He really wanted people to be kind to each other. Kindness was very important to him," Pugh said.
Briscoe was heavily involved in the community and cared deeply for his family. Karen Tucker lived doors down from his family. She said she will miss the familiar wave every time he passed by.
"I'm going to miss him terribly. He was almost like a son," Tucker said.
Pugh said she feels touched seeing the support that he has throughout the community.
"If he could see people are reaching out and people are praying because of what happened to him he'd think 'I did reach some people," Pugh said.
The Laurel School District expressed its condolences for the Pugh family on Facebook and announced that schools in the district would be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18.