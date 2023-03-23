DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Sheena Robinson, the mother of a man shot and killed by a Dewey Beach Police Department officer in March of 2022, has filed a lawsuit against the town and the officer. This comes after a Department of Justice report in January 2023 that concluded that the officer involved, Dylan Ebke, reasonably felt fear for his life and that of another officer when he used deadly force and was justified in doing so.
According to the report, Rodney Robinson was at the Starboard on March 19, 2022, when an acquaintance and restaurant security footage showed him displaying a handgun inside. A security officer notified Dewey Beach police officers who attempted to detain Robinson, but he ran away. After returning to the Starboard later that night, a manager called police who chased Robinson down an alley.
Once reaching a fence that created a dead end, the report says Robinson turned towards police and lifted his sweatshirt to reach for a bulge in his waistband. Ebke then fired one round, striking Robinson. Both officers as well as Robinson ran from the alley. Police located Robinson after the shooting and attempted lifesaving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived. Robinson was pronounced dead upon arrival to an area hospital.
The lawsuit, filed by Robinson's mother Sheena, states that she is seeking compensation for her son's injuries, including his pain and suffering. Specific damages sought include money his beneficiaries would have received from his continued life, lost contributions for support, reasonable funeral expenses, and mental anguish along with attorneys' fees.
Since the shooting, the town has appointed a new police chief and shared that officers will be required to wear body cameras throughout their entire shifts. At this time, all Dewey police officers including full-time, part-time, and seasonal officers are equipped with body cameras, according to the police department.
Included in the lawsuit are previous complaints of excessive force against the town and its police department, specifically focused on the lack of use of body cameras in the past.
House Bill 195 was signed into law in July 2021 and required that "certain police officers... use a body-worn camera to record interactions with the public while on duty or in a role that is likely to result in interactions with the public." Additionally, it included a task for the Council on Police Training to create regulations by Jan. 15, 2022 that would set standards to ensure widespread and consistent camera usage that year. However, the bill stated that anticipated implementation for a body-worn camera program for Delaware State Police and remaining law enforcement agencies was anticipated to occur over a two-year period.
The Dewey Beach Police Department told WRDE that it will not comment on this matter and referred us to their lawyers.