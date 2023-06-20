MILLSBORO, Del. - An investigation is underway after a motorcycle crash happened Tuesday night near Radish Road and Delaware Avenue.
Delaware State Police tells Coast-TV News that the accident involved a single rider. No other vehicle was involved.
The call for the crash came in at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday and police were still on scene for hours after the fact investigating what happened.
The Trooper 2 helicopter was called in. The condition of the rider is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.