REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A motorcycle crash that took place early Friday morning in Rehoboth Beach has sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Leonard DeMalto, Public Information Officer at Delaware State Police (DSP).
Around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning, DSP says that a 2006 Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was driving north on route 1, approaching the intersection with Church street, located by Fulton Bank and the Sussex Family YMCA. At the same time, DSP says that a 2015 Nissan Rogue was attempting to turn left on to Church Street from Route 1.
The Nissan attempted to cross the highway, says DSP, but failed to see the Honda coming, hitting the left side of the motorcycle and sending the two people riding it flying.
DSP says that the 19-year-old driver of the motorcycle, a man from Rehoboth Beach, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance, while the 17-year-old passenger, a boy also from Rehoboth Beach, had to be airlifted to an area hospital. They say they have not given a ticket to the motorcycle driver as of now.
According to DSP, the driver of the Nissan, a 39-year-old man from Milton, was not injured and refused medical treatment. They say he was given a ticket for DUI, Driving While Suspended / Revoked, and Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession.