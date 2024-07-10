DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a serious crash that left two teenage boys with significant injuries late Tuesday night. The incident occurred at about 10:33 p.m. on July 9 at the intersection of North DuPont Highway and Lepore Drive.
According to police, a 15-year-old boy was driving a stolen Honda motorcycle with a 14-year-old passenger. The 15-year-old was driving recklessly, running several red lights and violating multiple traffic laws. The motorcycle was later confirmed to have been stolen from Philadelphia said police.
The crash happened when the 15-year-old ran a red light at a high rate of speed and collided with the side of a Honda CRV, which was making a legal U-turn. Both teens on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. Investigators also determined that the 15-year-old was under the influence.
Both teens remain hospitalized in stable condition. The 15-year-old driver will face several charges upon his release from medical care, including DUI, two counts of Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree, Receiving Stolen Property, and multiple traffic offenses.