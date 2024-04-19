salisbury crash

SALISBURY, MD. — A tragic crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist Thursday evening. Police announced on Friday that an advanced crash investigation was underway.

The Salisbury Police Dept. says 22-year-old Ethan Smith of Mardela Springs was reportedly speeding on S. Salisbury Boulevard.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Pinehurst Avenue when a van turning left into a parking lot collided with Smith's motorcycle. Officials stated that Smith died at the scene.

Maryland State Police have initiated an advanced crash investigation to determine the specific circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact Salisbury or Maryland State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or the Maryland State Police at (410) 749-3101.

 

