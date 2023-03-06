Mount Joy Road Closes For Over A Week

MILLSBORO, Del.- Mount Joy Road been closed between Cordrey Road and Route 24.
DelDOT says it is repaving this section of the road, and that this is part of a much bigger intersection improvement on Route 24.
"There's been a number of crashes and with the increased volume, it was needed to have these improvements," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod.
DelDOT has been working on this intersection since last March. DelDOT says the project is aimed to be completed by the end of June, and has an 18 million dollar price tag. Once completed, the intersection will have new turning lanes and other quality of life fixes.
But neighbors like Thomas Hanes say more needs to be done.
"It's not enough improvement for the traffic volume we now have," he said. "Maybe 10 to 15 years ago this would have been fine, but you almost need four lanes now out on 24."
A detour will be in place to guide drivers onto Streets Road.