SELBYVILLE, Del.- Mountaire Farms' annual Easter for Thousands packed enough food to feed 20,000 people.
Each Mountaire Cares box was stuffed with a plump Mountaire roaster chicken, canned corn, peas and carrots, macaroni and cheese, apple sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, and brownies for dessert. The 5,000 boxes were distributed to non-profits, churches and families on Delmarva.
"We take pride in what we do. We are proud of the fact that we feed our community and we feed the world," says Zach Evans with Mountaire. "But we recognize there's a lot of need out there and a lot of unfulfilled need. We want to make sure families on Delmarva have access to an Easter meal this holiday."
Volunteers say Wednesday's packing was extra important after recent tornadoes.
"I hope that people see this and they would be generous with their time as well to help others," says Bill Hammett. "As the storm came through last weekend here people came together and helped each other. That's what we are doing."
Mountaire Farms also does Thanksgiving for Thousands and Christmas for Thousands. All in all, the boxes will be distributed to people in four different states.