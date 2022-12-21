SELBYVILLE, Del. - Volunteers got to work at the Mountaire Farms warehouse around 8 a.m. Wednesday to pack up thousands of meal boxes. It's the annual Christmas for Thousands event that feeds those in need on the holiday.
In an assembly line fashion, volunteers packed up items like yams, green beans, corn, brownie mix and Mountaire Roaster Chickens. Organizers say each box feeds four people and this event aims to feed around 12,000 people.
The meal boxes are distributed to families, churches, and charitable groups who have reserved them.
"The same organizations that pick up boxes and distribute them to people in need are the folks that are standing side by side with us packing the boxes," says Community Relations Manager Zach Evans. "They've taken ownership in the project and that gives people an outlet to give back without it seeming overwhelming."
Evans says Mountaire is looking forward to expanding the number it feeds during its Christmas for Thousands events. The company hosts similar events to feed thousands of people on Thanksgiving and Easter as well.