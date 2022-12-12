SELBYVILLE, Del. - Mountaire Farms has announced that they are partnering with hundreds of churches and non-profits in Delaware and three other states to provide meals for families in need for Christmas.
According to Mountaire, each Mountaire Cares box can feed a family of four, and contain Mountaire roaster chicken, canned corn, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and brownie mix.
They say the Delmarva events begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1st, where they will be handing out 3000 meal boxes packed by more than 150 volunteers. Mountaire notes that all boxes are already reserved, so there will be no walk-ups.
There will be further Christmas for Thousands events in North Carolina on December 17th and 22nd.
“The need always seems greater during the holidays, and we are blessed to be able to do what we can to help families this time of year,” said J.R. LaPearl, Director of Mountaire Cares, the company’s charitable giving program. “What I love about these events is that it brings people together to share love and kindness to one another. That is what Christmas is all about.”
The Christmas event is part of the company’s Thanksgiving for Thousands program that also feeds people at Easter.