SELBYVILLE, Del. - Mountaire Farms has announced that they are partnering with churches and non-profits in four states to provide meals for families in need at easter.
The Farm says that each "Mountaire Cares" box can feed a family of four, with each containing a plump Mountaire roaster chicken, canned corn, peas and carrots, macaroni and cheese, apple sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, and brownies for dessert.
In Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, Easter for Thousands event will be held on Wednesday, April 5th, starting at 8 a.m., with more than 150 volunteers packing 5,000 meal boxes, which is enough to feed 20,000 people.
Mountaire notes that there are no walk-ups for the event, as all boxes are already reserved.
“Easter is a season of hope and we’re so proud to be able to provide that to families in need this holiday once again,” said J.R. LaPearl, Director of Mountaire Cares, the company’s charitable giving program. “Our employees really enjoy being a part of this effort to give back to the community.”
There are also events on March 31 and April 1 in various places in North Carolina.
The Easter event is part of the company’s signature Meals for Thousands program which also feeds people at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Mountaire says the program began 28 years ago, and has been successful due to the community partnerships with local organizations.