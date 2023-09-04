Mourning the death of summer: The return of the Bethany Jazz Funeral

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- A lot of people get sad at the end of summer, but an annual parade in Bethany Beach takes that sadness a bit more literally
The Annual Jazz Funeral sees a mannequin in a fake coffin process down the Bethany Beach boardwalk, representing the death of summer time.
The parade saw hundreds of people come out to kiss summertime goodbye. People dressed in black and "mourned" the death while following a jazz band playing Mardi Gras music.
Funeral co-chairperson Carolyn Bacon says it's a unique festival along the Delaware coast.
"It's a fun was to say farewell to summer and close the season out and have everybody come together and do just just a fun parade," she said.
This is the parade's 38th year mourning the death of the dog days of summer.
All the proceeds from the festivals' merchandise this year go towards the Delmarva chapter of the American Red Cross.