REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Movie theatres on Delmarva are making efforts in raising money for Ukraine.
The Movies at Midway in Rehoboth Beach is showing the film The Guide, where 100% of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Ukraine Relief Fund.
The general manager at the Rehoboth Beach theatre says since opening it's doors at 12:30 p.m. Friday people have been supporting the cause.
"The Human and Civil Rights Organizations of America are going to be handling the funding they're going to make sure that all of the moneys go to the charities that need it the most and they're going to make sure that all the charities are vetted to get it where it needs to be.
I think we just all have to do our part to help them in anyway we can big or small," said Brooke Lowe, the General Manager at Movies at Midway in Rehoboth.
The film will air at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. until the 24th. Lowe says if you don't want to watch the film you can still leave a donation at the theatre or online by clicking here: https://www.standwithukrainethroughfilm.org/
The Regal Movie Theatre in Salisbury and the Fox Theatre in Ocean City will also be airing the Ukrainian film.