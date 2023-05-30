DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The movie and bonfire events in Dewey beach are returning for the 2023 summer season, according to the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber says that the events, which are put on by them in partnership with Weis Markets, attracted crowds of 200-300 people, and the chamber hopes that this year's events will have the same success.
The chamber thanks the Town of Dewey Beach, which is again offering free parking in the town Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 11 p.m.
According to the Chamber, the movies will start at around 8:30 p.m. on the beach at Dagsworthy Ave. The movies have no admission free, but the chamber will accept donations. The lineup is as follows:
- June 19: Recess: School’s Out (G)
- June 26: Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
- July 3: National Treasure (PG)
- July 10: Lightyear (PG)
- July 17: Back to the Future (PG)
- July 24: Elf (PG)
- July 31: DC League of Super Pets (PG)
- August 7: Turning Red (PG)
- August 14: Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)
- August 21: Mary Poppins (G)
The chamber says the bonfires will also take place at the Dagsworthy Ave. beach every Wednesday starting June 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. They say that glow sticks and marshmallows are available for $1 while supplies last. They will also be offering roasting sticks that will be returned to them after the sticks are done being used. The final bonfire for the season will take place August 23.
The chamber notes that the events are weather dependent, meaning that they may be cancelled due to inclement weather. They will determine the cancellation no later than 7 p.m. on the day of the event for movies, and 6 p.m. on the day of the event for bonfires.
They say cancellation notices will be posted to the chamber's Facebook Page. Events may begin but end earlier due to inclement weather.
For more information, call the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce at (302) 227 – 2233 or visit the Chamber website at www.beach-fun.com.