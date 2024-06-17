DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Movies and bonfires for the 2024 summer season in Dewey Beach. The event hosted by the Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, said 200 to 300 people came out for the Monday night events in 2023.
Movies start at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the beach at Dagsworthy Avenue in Dewey Beach. The chambers say there is no admission fee, but donations are accepted. The list of movies include:
- June 17: Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG)
- June 24: Under The Boardwalk (PG)
- July 1: National Treasure (PG)
- July 8: Wish (PG)
- July 15: Back to the Future (PG)
- July 22: The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG)
- July 29: The Little Mermaid (2023 Live Action/ PG)
- August 5: Turning Red (PG)
- August 12: Elemental (PG)
- August 19: Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (PG)
There will once again be free parking on Mondays from, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
On Wednesdays there will be beach bonfires from 7 to 9 p.m. Glow sticks and marshmallows will be available for a $1 donation while supplies last. Roasting sticks will be available and should be returned after use. Bonfires are scheduled every Wednesday, June 19 to August 21.
However, the chamber says if there is inclement weather, cancellations will be determined no later than: 7 p.m. on the day of the event for movies and 6 p.m. on day of for bonfires. Cancellations will also be posted to the Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Instagram and Facebook page.