SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police (MSP) says that a 32-year-old from Salisbury has been arrested for the Saturday murder of a 57-year-old.
MSP says that the alleged murderer was found in Delmar, Delaware by Delaware State Police (DSP) on Sunday, and is being charged with both first and second degree murder. They say that proceedings are underway to transport the man to Maryland.
According to MSP, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Luke's Road in Salisbury after getting a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a heart attack. They say that when they got to the scene, they found the victim, the 57-year-old from Salisbury, lying on the ground suffering from obvious signs of blunt force trauma. MSP says that EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The MSP Homicide unit was asked to take up the investigation, they say, along with help from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. They say that investigators and crime scene technicians from MSP came to search the scene for evidence.
According to MSP, Homicide Unit investigators found the victim's white dodge truck at a house in Delmar, which has been missing from the victim's home up until this point. MSP says that, with help from DSP, they got a warrant to search the house, which is where they found and arrested the 32-year-old.
MSP says that they have evidence that links the 32-year-old to the murder, so he was taken in to police custody by DSP and later interrogated by MSP detectives.
MSP says that their Homicide Unit investigators are still investigating the Murder, with help from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Office of the State's Attorney in Worcester County.