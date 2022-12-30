PIKESVILLE, Md. - With New Years Eve approaching this weekend, Maryland State Police say they are increasing patrols at each of Maryland's 23 barracks to keep roads safe.
They urge Marylanders that are planning to celebrate the holiday with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, aggressive driving.
Troopers say that the saturation patrols are done in areas that tend to have a higher number of DUI arrests or crashes, and to do so MSP is partnering with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to enforce the law and offer outreach to the community through social media and electronic billboards.
According to MSP, initiatives include:
- Easton Barrack troopers will focus efforts on DUI enforcement, specifically on US routes 50 and 404. Additional grant funding will focus on DUI enforcement in Talbot and Dorchester counties.
- Berlin Barrack troopers will continue aggressively patrolling Worcester County for impaired/distracted driving, with an emphasis in West Ocean City, Ocean Pines and Route 50.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, 173 people died on Maryland’s roads from impaired driving crashes in 2021, and impaired drivers injured 2,802 people in 2021. MSP says these deaths and injuries were preventable.
MSP says that if you are attending a New Years Eve gathering, you should:
- Designate your sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.
- If you’re planning on driving, avoid drinking.
- Consider using public transportation, call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.
- Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.
- If you see someone who you believe is driving impaired, call police.
- Always buckle up.
- Don’t text, use a cellphone that is not hands-free or drive distracted.
And they say if you are hosting a New Year's Even gathering, you should:
- Remember, you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired-driving crash.
- Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages
- Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guest who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.
- Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.
- Take away the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.