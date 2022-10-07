BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash with a pedestrian Thursday night.
MSP says the victim, who is a 59-year-old woman from Berlin, was taken from the scene by EMS workers to Atlantic General hospital and later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Troopers say the woman was walking her dog when she was hit, but the dog was not injured.
The car that hit the woman is a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 62-year-old also from Berlin, says MSP. They say that troopers found the driver at his house, with charges pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office.
According to MSP, they were alerted to the crash around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night, which took place in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin. Troopers say the victim was found lying on the ground off the north side of the road.
MSP says their preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was driving west on Grays Corner Road, when it hit the woman on the right side of the roadway. Troopers say that they collected evidence from the scene, including a right front side mirror and other parts from the suburban.
While searching the neighborhood, MSP says Troopers found the suburban in a nearby driveway, with matching damage to the parts found on the scene. Troopers say they made contact with the driver of the suburban immediately. They say the driver told police he swerved to miss a dog.
Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack and from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region responded to the scene, says MSP. They also say Deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Ocean City Fire Department also responded. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation, says MSP.
Troopers urge anyone who may have witnessed the hit and run to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4753. MSP says callers may remain anonymous.
MSP ensures that the investigation is continuing, with additional information provided when it becomes available.