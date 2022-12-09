CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Two people have died after two separate shootings that took place a few hours apart in Dorchester County Thursday Night.
At around 7:15 p.m., Maryland State Police (MSP) says the Cambridge Police Department were sent to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge after a report of a gunshot victim. They say they found the 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels of Cambridge, who had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to MSP, their Homicide Unit was contacted to take over the investigation. MSP says a preliminary investigation found that an unknown black male wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, black shoes and black book bag robbed Daniels at gunpoint. Then, during the robbery, they say the gunman shot Daniels and escaped.
Later that evening, around 10 p.m., MSP says they were sent to the 700 block of High Street in Cambridge for another gunshot victim, who was identified as 69-year-old Lory Eugene Fields of Cambridge. MSP says Fields was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The MSP Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation of this case as well, says MSP, with Cambridge Police Department helping with both.
Anyone with information on these cases are asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747.
MSP the cases are both still under investigation.