SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police (MSP) says that troopers from their Salisbury barrack have recovered and returned several dirt bikes that had been stolen over the past month.
According to MSP, allied agencies and victims were able to identify one of the alleged bike thieves, which then caused MSP to discover that they were selling the stolen bikes on social media.
Troopers say they were able to recover three of the stolen bikes, with all three returned to their owners.
MSP says they are still investigating dirt bike related thefts in an attempt to keep roadways safe. If you have information related to the dirt bike thefts, you are asked to call the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. You can remain anonymous!