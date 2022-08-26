PIKESVILLE, Md. - The Maryland State Police wants to remind drivers to follow school bus laws as kids return to schools and the yellow busses hit the roads en masse once again.
MSP says that in a normal school year, more than 600k Maryland students use the ride school busses. They want to remind drivers that they are required by law to stop at least 20 feet from the bus, no matter which direction they're coming from. Drivers can not try to pass the bus until the stop signal and flashing lights are off, and the bus in moving once again. MSP says there is a $250 fine if caught on camera, and up to a $570 fine and three point penalty on a drivers license if stopped by a police officer.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), from 2011 to 2020, there were 1,009 deadly school-transportation-related crashes, and 1,125 people killed in those crashes – an average of 113 deaths a year. They say from 2011 to 2020 there were 218 school-age children who died in school-transportation-related crashes nationally, which included 44 kids riding school transportation vehicles, 83 kids in other vehicles, and 85 pedestrians. On top of that, more school-age pedestrians were killed from 3 to 3:59 p.m. and 7 to 7:59 a.m. than any other hours of the day from 2011 to 2020, says NHTSA.
The Maryland Center for School Safety (MCSS) encourages Marylanders and visitors to:
Always pay attention when driving, especially in school zones and during school bus stops;
Always stop when a bus stops; it is illegal to pass a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended when it has stopped to load or unload students;
Always ensure that any mask or face shield that you wear out in public does not prevent you from maintaining a clear line of sight when operating a motor vehicle or walking near moving vehicles; and
Always remember that children’s brains are still developing – don’t expect them to behave as you would when entering, exiting, or in a school bus; therefore, always maintain a safe distance from school buses at all times.
For additional school bus safety tips, visit the Maryland Highway Safety Office.