PIKESVILLE, Md. - As Thanksgiving approaches, Maryland State Police (MSP) says that they are increasing patrols across the state to help keep drivers safe.
Along with each of the 23 barracks in the state on patrol, MSP says the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, otherwise known as the SPIDRE team, will be patrolling as well. They say the goal of the increased patrols is to is to remove dangerous drivers from the highways that would endanger Maryland drivers.
According to MSP, the increased patrol will be funded by the impaired driving saturations patrol funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration's Highway Safety Office.
MSP also reminds drivers of Jake's law, a law named after Jake Owen, a five-year-old that was killed in a car crashed caused by a distracted drivers in 2011. The law states that a driver that causes a serious injury or death while talking on a handheld phone or texting may receive up to three years in prison, and a $5000 fine. MSP says these are primary offenses, meaning drivers can get pulled over for it regardless of any other violations.
Another important law to remember is Maryland's Move Over law, says MSP, which requires drivers to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked car or truck displaying warning signals, including hazard lights, road flares, or other caution signals such as traffic cones, caution signs, or non vehicular warning signs. They say a lane change should only be done if another lane is available, and if they can not change lane they must slow down.