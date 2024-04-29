BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced the reopening of the Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp on Friday, May 3. The facility, located at the end of Mulberry Landing Road within the Assawoman Wildlife Area, has undergone significant upgrades including the expansion and paving of the parking lot.
The construction, which began on March 6, has added substantial capacity to the facility. The newly paved parking lot now accommodates 23 trailer spaces and seven additional spaces for cars, aiming to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the ramp area.
The project is part of ongoing efforts by DNREC to enhance recreational infrastructure across the state. For further details about the project, interested parties can contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.