Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp to undergo expansion and paving

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced the closure of the Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp in the Assawoman Wildlife Area near Bethany Beach, starting March 6. This closure marks the beginning of a significant construction project aimed at enhancing the boat ramp's facilities due to its growing use.
The project involves the enlargement and paving of the currently gravel parking lot at the end of Mulberry Landing Road. The upgraded parking area will accommodate 23 trailer parking spaces and seven car parking spaces, reflecting the ramp's increasing use.
Construction is set to commence at the same time as the ramp closure, with an anticipated completion date of April 14. However, this timeline is weather-dependent and may be subject to change.
Despite the construction activities, the Assawoman Wildlife Area will remain open for regular activities. Visitors will still have pedestrian access to the Observation Tower and vehicle parking available at Memorial Pond within the wildlife area. Signage will be in place to guide visitors away from the construction zone.
Boaters seeking alternative boat launch sites during the Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp closure can use:
- Indian River Marina at Delaware Seashore State Park near Rehoboth Beach
- Rosedale Boat Ramp near Millsboro, or Holts Landing State Park.
These public-use sites offer access to Indian River. It's important to note that boaters with vessels registered outside Delaware need a ramp certificate to launch. Additionally, daily state parks’ entrance fees at Holts Landing will resume on March 1. Boaters are required to have an annual state park pass, a valid surf fishing permit or pay the daily entrance fee.
For further information regarding the construction project at Mulberry Landing Ramp, interested parties can contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.