Laurel, Del.- In the early hours of Sunday, February 11th, Laurel police responded to the 2800 block of Daniel Street for reports of shots fired. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers arrived at around 2:00 a.m. and found a large crowd of people scrambling to leave an apartment for their cars. The gravity of the situation became evident as officers made contact with the leasee, revealing that three individuals had been shot. Police say that, as the chaos unfolded, a vehicle attempted to evade police, triggering a pursuit that spanned across jurisdictional lines. Seaford Police Department employed stop sticks to halt the fleeing vehicle. Multiple suspects were arrested without further incident, although subsequently released after questioning.
The collaborative efforts of the Laurl Police Department, Seaford Police Department, and Delaware State Police were instrumental in securing the scene, ensuring the safety of residents, and facilitating the investigation. Laurel police say that over 50 spent casings from various firearms were recovered from both inside the apartment and the surrounding area, painting a vivid picture of the intensity of the exchange. Authorities are still continuing to investigate the shooting.