Multiple Beach Towns Open Parking Meters For Summer Season

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island and Bethany Beach all opened their parking meters for the summer season on May 15th.
It will cost three dollars an hour to park in all four beach communities.
The city of Rehoboth Beach is estimating it will make over six million dollars in parking fees alone this coming summer.
Local business owners today like Tracy Rossetto of Critter Beach and Stephen Provost of Scubbee's CBD boutique had mixed reactions to the start of paid parking season.
Rossetto says while it might be a nuisance, he understands the money go towards keeping the city clean and safe.
"It goes to a very good cause, keeps our city running," he said. "Most cities in the country, whether it's Philadelphia, New York, D.C., anywhere you go today, you have to pay for parking. So it's not like you're coming in to a beach town and it's a shock to (customers) that they have to pay for it."
Provost says he is opening his store early to give his customers a chance to avoid paying for parking.
"I'll be opening at 9:30 just to have that 30 minute window before the meters start at 10," he said.
Some neighbors today said they feel the price is too expensive, especially with a large elderly population in Rehoboth Beach.
The last day for paid parking in all four towns is September 15th. The city of Lewes began their paid parking season on May 1st.