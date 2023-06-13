GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police says it's investigating after multiple businesses were broken into Monday night.
Vanderwende Farm Creamery posted on Facebook to say that its Greenwood location would be closed Tuesday due to robberies that had occurred to local businesses Monday night.
Windows could be seen boarded up at the creamery and at Amity Coffee Roasters and Cafe on Tuesday. Tamburell's owner Isa Maras told Coast TV News that his door and window were smashed and some money was taken from the register.
"It's crazy, it's scary, I don't know how that happened," Maras says. "We've been here almost a year now and nothing like this has happened before. All of the sudden I think two people came down and so cops say they might have some clue they might catch them."
The Town of Greenwood says it is shocked and saddened by what happened and that it will help the business owners get through this and find those responsible.