DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Multiple houses caught fire in Dewey Beach early Saturday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. to Bayard Avenue. According to the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company, at least two houses are fully destroyed, and others were damaged. The fire stretched over to neighboring Swedes Street as well. Multiple cars caught fire as well.
Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder says Dewey Beach Police were instrumental in helping everybody get out safely. At this time, there are no known injuries.
"Dewey PD did a great job getting the people out of the two initial houses. I understand there were six or seven in one house and two or three in the other. They deserve a lot of credit for what they did before we got here to get the people out," Snyder tells WRDE.
Deputy state fire marshals are currently on the scene searching for the fire’s origin and cause. Fire damage is expected to exceed $1,000,000.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact state fire investigators at the State Fire Marshal’s – Sussex Division by emailing Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov or calling (302) 856-5600.