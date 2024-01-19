As snow moves through the area Friday, several school districts have announced closures and adjustments to their schedules for today, Friday, January 19, 2024. Below is a summary of the announcements from various districts:
Cape Henlopen School District
Cape Henlopen School District has announced closure for the day. The decision was made due to the predicted severe weather forecast and the potential for poor road conditions, prioritizing the safety of the school community.
Milford School District
The Milford School District has confirmed that it will be closed today due to the inclement weather forecast. For staff, 10 and 11-month employees are to work remotely or take liberal leave, as instructed by their supervisors. 12-month staff will work on a 2-hour delay, with the option of liberal leave. The district plans to reassess the situation for 12-month employees in the morning.
Indian River School District
The Indian River School District has announced that all schools will be closed today due to inclement weather. However, administrators, custodians, and 12-month support staff are required to report to work at their regular time, while other employees are not required to report.
Sussex Technical High School
Due to the weather, Sussex Tech School District will be closed today. Students and teachers will operate on the remote day schedule. Students should log in to Schoology for zoom links and materials.
Seaford School District
The Seaford School District has declared a complete closure for today. This decision has been made to ensure the safety of all students and staff in the face of the challenging weather conditions.
Parents, students, and staff are advised to stay informed through official district channels for any further updates or changes to these plans. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.