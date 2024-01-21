SUSSEX COUNTY Del.- As winter weather continues to impact the region, several school districts in and around Sussex County have announced delays for Monday, January 22, 2024. These decisions are in response to recent precipitation and the forecasted freezing temperatures, all aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff during the morning commute.
Cape Henlopen School District
Cape Henlopen School District will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, January 22, 2024. This delay is due to recent precipitation and the expected freezing temperatures. As a result of the two-hour delay, there will be no morning pre-kindergarten (pre-k) program.
Laurel School District
Laurel School District will also operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 22, 2024. Breakfast will not be served and there will be no morning Pre-K. LMHS will open its doors at 9:30 am and NLELA and LES will open at 10:30 am.
Seaford School District
Seaford has also implemented a two-hour delay for Monday, January 22, 2024. The school district says it's due to poor driving conditions on back roads and bridges. There will be no morning Pre-K; breakfast will not be served.
Sussex Technical School District
Sussex Tech has announced a two-hour delay as well. This decision is made to account for the inclement weather and its potential impact on morning commute safety.
Milford School District
Milford School District will be operating on a delayed schedule with a 1 hour and 30-minute delay on Monday, January 22, 2024. Breakfast will be available to students. There will be no morning Pre-K.
For the latest updates on school delays or closures, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the respective school district websites or check their social media channels. Any further updates or changes to the schedule will be communicated promptly.