MILLSBORO, Del. - Five fire companies were dispatched to a house fire late Wednesday night.
The Indian River, Dagsboro, Frankford and Georgetown fire companies were alerted to assist the Millsboro Fire Company with the fire on Indian Meadows Circle. Emergency response units from Indian River, Long Neck were also on the scene along with the Delaware State Fire Police.
Initial reports to the emergency operations center stated that the fire was on the back deck area. Additional updates provided to first responders said a heavy fire was seen coming through the roof. Crews continued to try to contain the fire before announcing evacuation since the roof began collapsing.
There were no injuries and the American Red Cross was notified about the displaced residents to assist. The Delaware State Fire Marshall has launched an investigation into the cause.