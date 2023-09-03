OCEAN CITY, Md. - Nearly 150 people were rescued by beach patrol members and fire department rescue swimmers in Ocean City on Sunday, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
Rip currents have been hazardous throughout Labor Day weekend, an effect of distant Hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic Ocean. Beach patrols up and down the coast have been warning swimmers over the past week to swim with caution, or not at all, because of the rough water conditions.
"Please remember, even the most skilled swimmers can't match the expertise of our beach patrol," said the Ocean City Fire Department. "Your safety is our top priority. Please refrain from entering the water."
If caught in a rip current, lifeguards encourage swimmers to remain calm and not fight it. Swim parallel to the coast and, once out of the current's pull, head in to shore.
Ocean City Beach Patrol goes off duty at 5:30 p.m. As summer comes to an end, lifeguard shifts are changing on other beaches, too, like Rehoboth Beach and Delaware state parks.