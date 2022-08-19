OCEAN PINES, Md. - The boat ramp at Mumford's Landing in Ocean Pines, Md. has gotten a major renovation, says the Ocean Pines Association.
"We put new walkways from the top of the fixed dock to the floating dock. They used to be wood, and we replaced them with galvanized aluminum so they will hold up better," says Public Works Manager Nobie Violante. "We also put new boards on the floating part and new bumpers all the way around it."
He also said that throw rings have been added for safety reasons. According to Violante, the project took about a month to complete.
"Everyone has been really happy with it," Violante said. "It took a little longer than we anticipated to get the materials, but other than that everything went well."
John Latham, a member of the Marine Activities Advisory Committee, says that they found out about the community's concern for the ramp after a survey earlier this year, where they asked for input on projects and needs.
“The project was recently completed, and it is a very nice improvement for our community,” said Latham. “Our committee will continue to encourage community owners to share ideas and we will work to help make recommendations to the OPA Board. The committee remains very excited to help make recommendations for the betterment of the entire community.”
For more information on the Marine Activities Committee, they say to visit https://www.oceanpines.org/web/pages/marine-activities-committee.