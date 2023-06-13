BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Alan Alcantara was arrested by Dover police early Tuesday morning after an arrest warrant was obtained for him in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Troy Scofield.
Around 11:15 p.m. Friday night, the Bridgeville Police Department responded to a missing person report on Cedar Street to find evidence of what they call "a violent confrontation" in the home. Scofield could not be found, though police say the caller had seen housemate Alcantara leaving the home in a car before police were called. The next day they obtained an arrest warrant.
On Sunday afternoon, police found Alcantara's car parked in the 20500 block of Route 113 in Georgetown, which is near the Walmart. Detectives say they found Scofield's body in the car's trunk.
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers from the Dover Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person on South Little Creek Road to find Alcantara hiding in a shed. He was taken into custody.
Alcantara was charged with first degree murder and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,000,000 cash bond.
This case is still under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact Detective D. Grassi at 302-365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information can also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police.